Sand artist creates 108 colourful Shiva lingams in Pushkar

Jaipur, July 27 (IANS) During the ongoing holy month of Shravan, a devotee of lord Shiva has expressed his devotion quite differently on the pious land of Pushkar in Rajasthan by making 108 coloured Shiva lingams.

The devotee is well-known sand artist Ajay Rawat, who expressed his devotion for Lord Shiva and prayed for the well-being of the nation by creating 108 Shiva lingams in different colours.