Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes giant boxing gloves to wish Lovlina

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (IANS) Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a 10 feet long sand glove to congratulate boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, on the Puri beach in Odisha.

India's Lovlina Borgohain settled for a hard-fought bronze after losing the women's welterweight semifinal (69kg) against world's number one Business Surmeneli in Tokyo, thus becoming the third athlete after Mirabai Chau and PV Sindhu to bag a medal for India at the ongoing Games.