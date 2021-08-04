  1. Sify.com
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes giant boxing gloves to wish Lovlina

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 5th, 2021, 00:00:21hrs
Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (IANS) Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a 10 feet long sand glove to congratulate boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, on the Puri beach in Odisha.

India's Lovlina Borgohain settled for a hard-fought bronze after losing the women's welterweight semifinal (69kg) against world's number one Business Surmeneli in Tokyo, thus becoming the third athlete after Mirabai Chau and PV Sindhu to bag a medal for India at the ongoing Games.

Sudarsan created the 10 feet boxing gloves for Lovlina with the message, "Pride of India". He took four and used about 8 tonnes of sand to create this sculpture. "We congratulate Lovlina for winning the bronze medal in the Olympics," he said.

