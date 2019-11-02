Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik selected for Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for the Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019.

He will be felicitated during the International Scorrana Sand Nativity fete in Italy which will be held between November 13 and 18.

Pattnaik will also represent India in the event. There will be eight sand sculptors who will participate in this fete.



The president of 'Promuovi Scorrana' Vito Maraschio sent an invitation to Pattnaik to participate in the event.

Pattnaik was awarded the fourth highest civilian honour in India, Padma Shri by the union government in 2014.

In 2017, the Odisha-based sand artist won the jury prize gold medal at the Xth World Sand Sculptures Championship in Moscow, Russia. (ANI)

