  4. Sandstorm in Utah leads to collision of 20 cars, killing 7 people

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 26th, 2021, 12:25:08hrs
Representative image

Salt Lake City [Utah], July 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Seven people were killed and several others injured in a massive car collision in the sandstorm-hit US state of Utah, local authorities said.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, a series of road accidents occurred on Sunday afternoon local time. At least 20 vehicles were involved in an accident after strong winds caused a dust storm in the small town of Kanosh. Dust build-up has impaired visibility on the road.
"A sandstorm in Millard County [west side of Utah] led to 7 fatalities and various injured motorists in a series of crashes Sunday afternoon west of Kanosh. Several people have been transported to area hospitals in critical condition," the Utah Department of Public Safety said. (ANI/Sputnik)

