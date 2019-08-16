Sanitation worker found dead inside Noida school

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Basanti Devi, who worked as a sanitation worker in the school. The woman allegedly commited suicide inside the school campus by hanging from a Neem tree.

"After Basanti Devi didn't reach home after school, her husband kept looking for her. When he reached the school, the guards informed him that she was found hanging from a tree inside the school. The matter was then reported to the police and a team was sent to the spot," said Shwetabh Pandey, Circle Officer-1 (Noida)

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the reports are awaited. A case has been registered at Sector 20 Police Station and further probe is underway.