Sanjay Dutt rules out entering politics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday put to rest speculations about him entering active politics by stating that he will not be joining any political party.

"I will not be joining any political party. Jankar is a dear friend and brother of mine and I humbly wish him good luck for his future endeavours," the actor said in a statement.



This came days after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mahadev Jankar announced that the actor will campaign for BJP-ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) in the Assembly elections, fuelling speculations about the actor coming into politics.

Sanjay Dutt was fielded by Samajwadi Party as Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow constituency in 2009 but had to withdraw after a court refused to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act.

The actor's late father Sunil Dutt had represented Mumbai North-West parliamentary seat as a Congress leader for five terms. Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also served as Congress MP from the same constituency. (ANI)

