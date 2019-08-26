Sanjay Dutt to campaign for BJP-ally in Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Noted Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will campaign for BJP-ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) in the Assembly elections, Cabinet Minister Mahadev Jankar said on Sunday.

Jankar, also the founding president of RSP, made the announcement at an event organised to mark the party's foundation day at Shiva Ji Park ground here."Sanjay Dutt was expected to come here today but he could not as he is busy shooting for a film in Dubai. He will campaign for RSP in the upcoming Assembly elections," Jankar told party workers here.A pre-recorded video of the actor was played at the event in which he wished Jankar "very best" on the party's foundation day and called him an "elder brother"."I wish the best to Rashtriya Samaj Paksha's founding president Mahadev Jankhar, who is like my brother and friend. I would have definitely come if I was there (in Mumbai)," Dutt said in the 17-second video.Jankar, who holds Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolios, said he was in talks with BJP-Shiv Sena alliance for more seats compared to what it was given in the 2014 Assembly elections."I request both the parties to allocate us at least that many numbers of seats which is required for our party's registration," the minister said.With one seat in the Assembly, the RSP is a junior ally of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.Dutt was fielded by Samajwadi Party as Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow constituency in 2009 but had to withdraw after the court refused to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act.Dutt's father late Sunil Dutt had represented Mumbai North-West constituency as a Congress leader for five terms. Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt is a former MP of the Congress from Mumbai. (ANI)