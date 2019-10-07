Sanjay Nirupam calls Kharge a 'strategist with malafide intent'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday launched a scathing attack on veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, calling him a strategist who is suffering from "malafide intent".

He claimed that Kharge denied him to speak in a crucial meeting of the grand-old-party for Maharashtra Assembly polls.

"Great leader Kharge ji called a meeting yesterday to formulate election strategy in #MRCC. The meeting was over in 15 minutes. Did not let anyone speak? He himself spoke and went on making fun of me. Will such great strategists who suffer from malafide intent save or destroy the Congress?" tweeted Nirupam.Nirupam has turned rebellion against his own party after a candidate for Versova whom he supported was denied the ticket by the party.Later, he alleged the Congress did not take feedback from the ground before finalising the candidates.Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress president, also announced that he would not campaign for the party in the state polls.He has also predicted the Congress will lose in the coming Maharashtra polls as tickets have been distributed haphazardly.The Congress leader went on to say that a conspiracy is being hatched within the party against the loyalists of Rahul Gandhi.Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)