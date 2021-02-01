Sanjay Raut says Union budget more like that of a political party's

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Monday termed the Union budget as a political party's budget.



Rawat said, "This budget has been conceived keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly polls. This cannot be termed as an Union budget but that of a political party."

"Maharashtra has contributed so much for the country, but nobody pays attention to it. The people of the state are seeing all this and will keep in mind," he added.

Talking to ANI about the allocation for the Nashik and Nagpur Metro rail projects, he said that the Centre hasn't done any favour to the state. "One the one hand, they are giving money for these projects, and on the other, stalled the Mumbai metro work saying we can't use the land as it belongs to the Centre," he said. (ANI)

