Sanjay Raut takes pot-shot at Fadnavis, congratulates him for becoming Opposition leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Soon after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- whose second tenure lasted for three days -- for being elected as leader of the opposition party in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said: "Heartiest congratulations to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who claimed that there will be no opposition in Maharashtra, on being elected as the opposition party leader."

Shiv Sena chief Thackeray and six others from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were sworn-in at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening.Thackeray, the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi of Sena-NCP-Congress, took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra and is the first person in his family to hold the post.Fadnavis was among the other dignitaries who were present at the oath-taking ceremony of Thackeray.In fast-moving political developments on Tuesday, Fadnavis and Pawar resigned from their posts after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test the next day. They were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Saturday morning.Before submitting his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis held a press conference to announce that he did not have the requisite number of MLAs to prove a majority in the 288-member Assembly.Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation paved the way for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to stake claim to form the next government with Uddhav Thackeray at its helm. (ANI)