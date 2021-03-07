Sanjay Singh submits zero hour notice in RS over Mohan Delkar's suicide

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha for Monday over the suicide of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar.



He also urged Rajya Sabha members to take inspiration from the life of Delkar and work towards fulfiling his goals.

"The suicide of MP Mohan Delkar is surprising and shocking to all of us. He played an important role in the merger of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The late MP Mohan Delkar many times raised demands in Parliament for the establishment of a Legislative Assembly for these Union Territories," read a letter submitted by the AAP leader to the Rajya Sabha Secretary.

"He became the voice of the public seven times in the Parliament as a member of the Lok Sabha. His suicide is an unbearable tragedy for the entire nation," the letter read.

"He spoke in different forums against the abuses faced by him, but in the time it was neither paid any attention to nor any strict steps were taken against it," further read the letter.

"Mohan was always the voice of the public. It was not only the nature of Delkar but also the objective of his political life," he said.

"We have to think if we should give up his motives as well? There is a need to take inspiration from his life so that all of us can complete his journey by fulfilling the missions he has left incomplete," he added.

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance.

The body of Mohan Delkar, independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found at a sea-facing hotel in south Mumbai's Marine Drive last month.

A long suicide note, written in Gujarati, has also been recovered from his room.

The leader is survived by his wife and two children. The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (ANI)

