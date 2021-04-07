Sanjeev Kumar takes over as chairman of Airports Authority of India

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Senior IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar on Wednesday took over as chairman of the Airports Authority of India.



Prior to this, Kumar -- an IAS officer of the 1993 batch, Maharashtra cadre -- was posted as State Commissioner - GST of the Government of Maharashtra

As per a statement, Kumar has served in various ministries and departments of the Maharashtra government. He has also worked as the Joint CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and has also been MD of Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation.

Kumar holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the University of Roorkee (now known as IIT Roorkee) and an M.Tech in Communication Engineering from IIT, Kanpur.

He also holds a degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institution of Management Studies, Mumbai University.

He served as the CMD of the largest electricity distributor company of India - Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for more than four years and brought it to profit for continuous four years. Kumar has also spent more than five years in State Goods Taxation Department in various capacities at the crucial time of introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) in 2005 and now in GST.

He also has experience working in the Indian government and has worked as the Director in the power ministry for two years.

Additionally, he also worked in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation as Joint Secretary and Mission Director for Housing for all projects. During his tenure as the Mission Director for Prime Minister AawasYojna (PMAY), he designed and launched the prestigious scheme in that capacity. (ANI)

