Sanjeev Sahai takes charge as secretary in Power Ministry

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Sanjeev Nandan Sahai on Friday took charge as Secretary, Ministry of Power succeeding Subhash Chandra Garg, who retired on Thursday. Sahai was earlier Special Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

A Union Territory cadre IAS officer of the 1986 batch, Sahai has also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power from May 2018 to July 2019, a Ministry statement said.

He has earlier served as Director General (Additional Secretary equivalent) and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Principal Secretary in the Home Department, Chairman and MD of Delhi Transport Corporation among others.

