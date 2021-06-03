Sanjiv Kohli appointed as next Ambassador of India to Serbia

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Sanjiv Kohli, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1988 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Serbia.



"Sanjiv Kohli (IFS: 1988), presently High Commissioner of India to the United Republic of Tanzania, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Serbia," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

Kohli is currently the High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Tanzania. He is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. (ANI)

