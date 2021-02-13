Sansui introduces new range of Android TVs in India

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Japanese consumer electric brand Sansui has launched its new Android TV range at a starting price of Rs 16,590 in the Indian market.

The new range comprises of 55-inch UHD TV, 50-inch UHD TV, 43-inch UHD TV, 43-inch FHD TV, 40-inch FHD TV and 32-inch HD TV.

"We have aggressive plans to make India a manufacturing hub for Sansui brand products and would export to other geographies, including the neighbouring South East Asian markets. Our Sansui range of products are available online across leading e-commerce platforms and at all leading retail stores in the country," Shashin Devsare -- Executive Director, Jaina Group (Sansui India), said in a statement.