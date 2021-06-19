Santhosh to visit UP again, fuels fresh speculations

State in-charge Radha Mohan Singh may also visit the state along with Santhosh. During their visit, they are likely to meet party office-bearers and ministers to discuss the groundwork preparations for the elections in Uttar Pradesh to be held early next year.

Lucknow, June 19 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh, who had visited Lucknow 15 days ago, is again coming to UP on June 21. Speculations are rife about his second visit in less than a month.

Santhosh and Singh may also discuss a possible cabinet expansion and candidates for four vacant seats in the Legislative Council.

During the last visit of Santhosh, many office bearers had raised the issue of filling up vacant posts in the corporation and commissions as well as the issue of lack of coordination between the organisation and the government. After which, transfer of officers on a large scale took place, Backward Commission was constituted and vacant posts in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission were filled up. A large number of BJP veterans were accommodated in this exercise.

The brainstorming sessions that started in the month of May are still continuing. Consequently, the visit of Santhosh to Lucknow is being considered very important in many ways.

It is to be noted that the central leadership of the BJP has prepared a blueprint of the strategy for the assembly elections in UP after talks with state party president Swatantra Dev Singh, general secretary organization Sunil Bansal and national president J.P. Nadda in Delhi on Thursday, though it has not been revealed to the media. However, it is believed that the party will accommodate as many veterans as possible in various corporations, boards, commissions, organization fronts, cells and departments. Speculations of cabinet expansion have intensified again after Swatantra Dev and Bansal met Nadda in Delhi.

Based on the feedback received from Santhosh's visit to UP, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Delhi and his interaction with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, experts say that there is a possibility of joining some new faces in the Yogi cabinet to maintain the caste and regional balance in the state ahead of the crucial next year's election.

