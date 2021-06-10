Santosh reviews 'Seva hi Sangathan' in Goa, quizzes MLAs

Panaji, June 10 (IANS) BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh took stock of the the party's efforts taken during the Covid pandemic, including the steps taken under the 'Seva hi Sangathan' prorgamme during his visit to Goa, state party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Thursday.

Santosh who arrived in Goa on Wednesday also met the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and is scheduled to conduct meetings of the ruling party MLAs and the core committee of the Goa BJP later today, before heading for the national capital.

"He reviewed the party's performance under the 'Seva hi Sanghatan' programme for Covid management. He assessed how we performed as a party and reached out to help people (during the pandemic)," Tanavade told reporters.

When asked if poll preparation was a partAof Santosh's agenda during his two-day visit to the state, Tanavade said: "This is an all India tour, not related to politics". Elections to the state assembly are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

Tanavde also said that Santosh was scheduled to meet ruling party MLAs and the party core committee later on Thursday.

Emerging from a one-on-one meeting with Santosh, Goa's Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate said that the top party office bearer spoke to her about the party organisation and "works being conducted in my organisation related to the next elections".

--IANS

maya/in