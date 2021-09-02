Santosh Sivan teams up with production house to launch online music video channel

The new channel, to be launched in November 2021, will feature all types of music including classical, folk and contemporary music visualised with 'most' modern production and post-production facilities and engaging the 'best' talent in the respective fields, they said.

The announcement was made by Sivan and Ajith Joy Kizhakebhagathu, CMD of Joy Movie Productions here on Thursday.

Kochi, Sep 2 (IANS) Cinematographer and Director Santosh Sivan has teamed up with Joy Movie Productions to launch an online channel for music videos in a variety of genres.

Sivan said that the preparations are in the final stages and he is very excited to direct and shoot his first-ever music video for the new venture.

"The second set of videos are also on the cards as the launch music video will be immediately followed up with six folk songs in Malayalam sung by the folk music band Kanal Thiruvali from Malappuram district. To be penned and sung by a group of raw talent led by Athul Narukara, who's also a PhD student in folk music at the University of Calicut," Sivan said.

"The six folk songs are aimed at entertaining the listeners by taking them to a hitherto unheard world of music, lyrics and talent," he added.

Joy, a nuclear medicine physician by profession, said that the first of the productions of Joy Music Videos will be a pan Indian musical video, to be shot across the country.

"The music video under the production will have two of the leading Bollywood models. It will be a bang of a launch for the channel as it is the first of the music videos by a celebrity lensman and director like Sivan with mega scale visuals and multiple locations and as best music always gelled with, will be an absolute expression of love," said Joy.

Joy went on to add that the channel will bring alive many of the endangered genres of folk and classical music forms of Kerala including sopana sangeetham, paanan pattu, vadakkan pattu, vanchipattu among others.

"The channel targets to release at least two music videos every month and will be on constant hunt for best talents in music. The channel will be a platform to throw opportunities for budding and upcoming artists and technicians including musicians, singers, lyricists, film makers and the like," added Joy.

--IANS

sg/shs/bg