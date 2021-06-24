Sao Paulo extends lockdown

"Due to the high rates of pandemic cases, hospitalisations and deaths, we will follow the recommendations of our team of scientists to extend the collective care measures," Joao Doria, governor of Sao Paulo, told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo, June 24 (IANS) Brazil's southeast state of Sao Paulo announced that its Covid-19 lockdown measures will be extended until July 15 in a bid to reduce infections and hospital occupation, and advance vaccination.

Lockdown measures include a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and a 40 per cent cap on capacity at restaurants and shopping centers.

Doria warned the outbreak was on the rise, with a daily average of 17,000 new cases of infection and 500 deaths.

Sao Paulo is the hardest-hit state by the pandemic.

Home to 46 million residents, it has reported 123,101 Covid-19 deaths and 3,610,743 cases so far.

Brazil currently accounts for the world's third largest Covid caseload with 18,169,881 after the US and India.

The country's death toll stands at 507,109, the second highest after the US.

