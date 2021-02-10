SAP appoints Paul Marriott as its President for APJ

In his new role, Marriott will be responsible for leading and driving SAP's growth spanning Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, the Indian subcontinent and South East Asia.

Singapore, Feb 10 (IANS) Enterprise software application provider SAP on Wednesday announced the appointment of Paul Marriott as President for Asia Pacific Japan (APJ).

A technology veteran and established business leader with more than 25 years of experience in Asian economies, Marriott was most recently SAP's Chief Operating Officer (COO) for APJ where he was instrumental in accelerating cloud growth and customer success.

He will now report to Scott Russell, SAP Executive Board member, Customer Success.

"SAP has a heritage of over 30 years in Asia, helping over 46,000 enterprises big and small to be successful," Russell said.

"I am confident that Paul's tenure with customers in APJ as well as his relentless focus on delivering customer value and outcomes will help enterprises accelerate their next phase of digitisation."

SAP's portfolio includes industry cloud, business technology platform, and S/4HANA Enterprise Resource Planning to help organisations manage their top line and bottom line.

"Asia's next decade of growth will be driven by sustainable cloud growth," Marriott said.

SAP said its "Climate 21" initiative will help customers manage their green line by providing insights for them to assemble, assess and act on their carbon emissions footprint along the supply and value chain.

--IANS

