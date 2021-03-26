'Sarada Peetham will oppose activities harmful to tribals'

"Sarada Peetham took up the fight in support of the tribals. Swaroopanandendra Swamy has also raised his voice against bauxite mining in the past," said Saraswati.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), March 26 (IANS) Popular seer Swathmanandendra Saraswati based in Andhra Pradesh's port city Visakhapatnam on Friday said their spiritual centre 'Sarada Peetham' would always oppose any activities which would harm the interests of tribal community.

The seer is currently on a tour to promote Hindu religion in Visakhapatnam region. He toured Araku, Anantagiri and Koraput areas in Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border areas.

Saraswati organised a medical camp for the tribals in Araku Valley. Doctors from as many as 14 areas of speciality treated the tribals in the medical camp.

Later, the seer inaugurated a computer room at Kantabamsuguda village, a bore well at Yandapallivalasa girls' junior college and a water plant at government degree college at Araku Valley.

Sarada Peetham has tied up with Gurudeva Charitable Trust to undertake welfare activities.

As part of the seer's tours, he visited several other places.

--IANS

sth/khz/ash