Saradha scam: CBI to constitute special team to trace Rajeev Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to constitute a special team to trace the location and whereabouts of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar as he failed to appear before it for questioning for the third time on Tuesday.



Kumar was the part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the multi-crore chit fund scam including Saradha scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

The agency had sought his custody contending that there was prima facie evidence of him allegedly trying to destroy and tamper with evidence.

Kumar has been evading the investigation since Friday when the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

He was summoned three times by the agency following that, but he failed to appear before it.

After Kumar had failed to appear before the agency on Monday, the agency requested the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Secretary to direct him to appear, but to no avail. Kumar ignored the summons today as well. (ANI)

