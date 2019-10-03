Saradha scam: Former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar arrives at Alipore court

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Thursday arrived at Alipore court here to avail his bail in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.



The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday had granted him anticipatory bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in the case.

Kumar is accused of tampering with evidence in the case. He headed the special investigation team of the West Bengal Police to probe the scam before it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The former Kolkata top cop is presently posted as Additional Director of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The High Court had last month withdrawn protection from the arrest granted to Kumar in the case. Following this, the CBI had summoned him for questioning several times but he failed to appear before it.

The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. (ANI)

