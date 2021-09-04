Sarbananda Sononwal urges youth to adopt healthy lifestyle, take balanced diet

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sononwal on Saturday asked the youth of India to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to take a balanced and healthy diet. He said that it was important that the young minds are oriented towards Ayush system to help them become healthier and stronger.



While addressing a webinar 'HamaaraAyushHamaaraSwasthya' for school and college students, Sononwal said, "When we are healthy and balanced, we are able to fulfill our dreams and share our responsibility as a part of society. The Ayush system speaks enormously on the rule of diet in maintaining health."

As per a press release of the AYUSH ministry, the webinar was sixth in the series of events organized by the Ministry of Ayush as part of the yearlong programmes under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' organized by the Government of India to commemorate 75th anniversary of Indian Independence in August 2022.

Asking students to desist from an unhealthy diet, Sonowal added that each one of us was familiar with the impact of fast food on health. "Ayush system advocates consuming a balanced diet which is beneficial and keeps the individual healthy," he added.

Further, the release informed that students of over 7,500 schools and universities connected to Saturday's webinar. In the next one year, the Ministry of Ayush aims at connecting with students of 75,000 educational institutions through a series of lectures and distributing the IEC material.

In his address, Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai said the current fast-paced social norms keep the youth disconnected from nature. "Ayush systems have advocated a number of simple practices that can help us reconnect with our authentic selves," he said.

Dr Munjparaadded that education plays a vital role in saving minds. "Our traditional systems of healing are being widely accepted throughout the world and our traditional healthcare system is fully functional". (ANI)

