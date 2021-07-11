Sarbananda Sonowal reviews status of ongoing projects of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The newly-inducted Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday reviewed the status of the ongoing projects of the ministry.



As per a press release, Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, the Secretary of MoPSW briefed Sonowal about the status of various projects. The minister also interacted with senior officials of the ministry in his chamber.

Sonowal said, "I would make all efforts to deliver the responsibility placed on me, and would take forward all the good works of the previous incumbent and put serious efforts with my new team to ensure that all the set milestones are achieved without any delays."

Former Assam Chief Minister Sonowal took the oath as Union Cabinet Minister on Wednesday. Later, he met the Chief Minister of his state Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma in the national capital.

Sonowal officially started the business of the ministry on Thursday and held a preliminary meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)