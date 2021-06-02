Sardar Ajit Singh, former AIR artist who performed with Beatles, passes away at 85

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Sardar Ajit Singh, once among the All India Radio's top grade artists, passed away on Tuesday in Dehradun at the age of 85.



Sardar Ajit Singh was one of the select few who had the opportunity to perform with the Beatles when they toured Rishikesh and Dehradun in 1968. He remained with the group throughout their tour.

Often called 'Har Dil Aziz', Singh was famous for his quirky veena, and was a renowned singer and instrumentalist.

He was serving as the head of the music department at the Doon school in Dehradun. (ANI)

