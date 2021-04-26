Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre will have 5K beds soon: Kejriwal

The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in the National Capital has been operational from Monday morning. Chief Minister Kejriwal made a visit to the facility in the morning.

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the capacity of the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in South Delhi will be increased to 5,000 beds in the coming days.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said, "We are also trying to increase oxygen beds in Delhi. Today morning, I visited the centre that has been created at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. It has started functioning as of 10 AM today morning."

He further stated, "There are 150 beds as of now, in the next two to three days this will be pushed to 500 beds then 2000 beds and finally 5000 beds. We are also creating a 200 ICU bed facility at the Centre. We are creating several such centres in Delhi and hope they aid the people of Delhi."

Earlier after visiting the Covid Care Centre, Kejriwal tweeted, "Visited the Radha Saomi facility this morning. 500 oxygen beds start today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Grateful to Babaji for helping us. Thank you Central govt for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP."

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as the nodal force to manage the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre. The ITBP said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for admission of patients will be strictly followed and all laid down protocols will also be adhered to.

Patients will be referred by the District Surveillance Officer of Delhi Districts and no walk in admission will be made. The ITBP said that patients will be first reporting at the reception, after initial documentation, physical examination will be done and they will then be admitted to the hospital.

--IANS

ssb/skp/