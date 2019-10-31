Sardar Patel's dream of integrating J-K with India fulfilled by Modi: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Thursday morning flagged off the "Run for Unity" event.

The run was flagged off at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at around 7:15 am where almost 10,000 people participated in the event.

While speaking at the event, Home minister Amit Shah who was the chief guest talked about Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir.

"The integration of Jammu and Kashmir - an unfulfilled dream of Sardar Patel - completed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Article 370 was the gateway of terrorism in India," Amit Shah said.He added that the nation would forever be grateful to Sardar Patel.Expounding on the history of India's unification, Shah said that at the time of Independence, India was divided into several princely states by the British and the existence of a unified India was a challenge."It was only tireless perseverance by Sardar Patel, in spite of challenges, that led to the unification of India," a government press release said qouting Amit Shah.Shah asserted that "Run for Unity" is a way for the people of India to reaffirm commitment to a united, strong India and is also a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel.He further underlined that Article 370 was the gateway of terrorism in India."Shah also remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He remarked that Sardar Patel was not given his due for many years after independence. He said that the Statue of Unity, at 182 m, is one of the tallest statues in the world and a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel and a recognition of his contributions to India," a government press release said.Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become one of the fastest-growing and largest economies of the world and is well poised to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.During the occasion, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju were also present. (ANI)