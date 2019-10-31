Saritha Nair, husband Radhakrishnan sentenced to 3 years imprisonment in solar scam case

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A Coimbatore court on Thursday sentenced entrepreneur Saritha Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan to three years imprisonment in connection with the solar panel scam case.

Sessions judge Kannan also fined the couple Rs 10,000 each, failing which they will have to serve an additional 9 months in prison.



The solar panel scam involved a fraudulent solar energy company, Team Solar Energy, floated by Nair, which used two women to create political contacts and duped several people to the tune of crores of rupees.

The company allegedly offered to install solar power units for them and receiving advance payments for the installation.

The total amount involved in the scam is reported to be around Rs 10 crores but had generated large scale protests in the state. Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy is also accused of accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.9 crore in the matter. (ANI)

