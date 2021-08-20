Sarma launches slew of schemes on completing 100 days in power

The Bharatiya Janata Party's second government in Assam on Friday completed 100 days in office and on the occasion, he launched various programmes and projects and announced various schemes.

Guwahati, Aug 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday handed over appointment letters to the kin of six state policemen who were killed on the fierce clash on the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26.

Sarma, who became the Chief Minister on May 10, gave the government job offers to the wives of slain Sub Inspector Swapan Kumar Roy, constables Mazrul Haque Barbhuiya, Nazmul Hussain, and Samsuz Zaman Barbhuiya, the sister of constable Liton Suklabaidya, and the son of havildar Shyam Sundar Dusad.

Talking to the media, he said that the government jobs given to the next of kin of the six policemen were on exceptional grounds and should not to be cited as a precedent or example.

The families of the six police "martyrs" had also been given Rs 50 lakh each soon after the July 26 incident. The state government had also provided an ex-gratia amount of Rs one lakh to each of 42 policemen who were injured in the clash.

All the martyred police personnel were also awarded the Chief Minister's Special Service Medal (posthumously) on August 15.

Highlighting his government's achievements during the 100 days, he, while claiming that the positivity rate of Covid-19 is much less than one per cent (0.74 per cent), said 1,51,57,486 people have been vaccinated with 26,47,965 people having taken both doses, one-time Covid-19 relief of Rs 15,000 each announced for the heads of religious institutions and Rs 10,000 each for bus drivers, conductors, and handymen in the state.

During Friday's cabinet meeting, it was also decided that the monthly allowance being given to more than 2.2 million women, as part of the government's flagship scheme "Orunodoi", be increased from the existing Rs 830 to Rs 1,000. The "Orunodoi" scheme made more attractive before the March-April assembly elections in Assam, played a role in facilitating the victory of the BJP-led alliance.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Sarma, also decided to incorporate the Indian and Assam history and geography as compulsory subjects in the curriculum of classes 9 and 10 in all government run schools in Assam.

Sarma said that all state-owned buses would be converted to electric and compressed natural gas vehicles within the next 12 months.

On Friday, the Chief Minister also dedicated a new building constructed at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore at Sonapur in Guwahati for use as an old age home.

He also said that his government would also set up an integrated complex consisting of an old-age home and children's shelter home including other facilities at a sprawling plot of land of 65 bighas in Boko at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Sarma also announced that every district would have model old age homes and that the existing around 6,000 Anganwadi centres would be given a facelift to make them ideal place for welfare and development of children. He also said that the government would provide nutritious food to children for their physical and mental development.

--IANS

sc/vd