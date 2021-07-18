  1. Sify.com
Sarojini Nagar export market in Delhi closed till further orders for violating COVID norms

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jul 18th, 2021, 15:30:08hrs
A visual from the Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi administration on Sunday closed the export market in Sarojini Nagar until further orders for violation of Covid-19 norms.

The order issued by sub-divisional magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram said that during an inspection, the market was found "extremely crowded with Covid-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed."
Sarojini Nagar Market had been witnessing a heavy footfall of customers for the past few days.
Meanwhile, the market associations of Sarojini Nagar have also called a meeting on Sunday.
This is not the first incident when a market was closed by the Delhi administration for flouting Covid-19 norms. Recently, several markets including Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar were closed for overcrowding. (ANI)

