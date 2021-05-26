Sarpanch held for duping families of Rs 1.10 lakhs for getting kin released

Police said in Anantnag on Wednesday, "A Sarpanch was arrested today for cheating two families after he took Rs 1.10 lakh from them for securing the release of two persons detained by police for questioning in a militancy related case".

Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) A village Sarpanch was arrested on Wednesday in J&K's Anantnag district for taking Rs 1.10 lakh from two families for getting their kin released from police custody.

Police said two persons from Kokarnag area of Anantnag district were called for questioning to establish their involvement or innocence in a militancy related incident.

"Their families approached Sarpanch Nisar Ahmad Khan to secure their release.

"Sustained questioning of the two arrested persons established their innocence and they were allowed to go home.

"In the meantime the families paid Rs 1.10 lakhs to Sarpanch Nisar Ahmad Khan who also approached police for meeting a senior police officer in this connection.

"The Sarpanch was told on phone that there was no need of meeting any police officer because if found innocent the duo would be released immediately.

"The Sarpanch has been booked for cheating and the money he took from the families has been recovered. It will be paid to the families after legal formalities are completed", police said.

