Sarpanch held for helping rape accused in Bihar

Patna, March 22 (IANS) A sarpanch in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has been taken into custody by the police for favouring a rape accused, an official said on Monday.

The police said that an accused named Vikash Kumar had allegedly raped a disabled minor girl in Gaighat village on Sunday night. As the victim resisted the act, her father and mother, who were sleeping in another room, rushed to the spot and caught the accused red-handed. The victim's father later handed over Kumar to sarpanch Sitaram Mahto, who promised him of taking a decision on the matter on Monday morning.