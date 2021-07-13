Sarpanch sets NREGA official on fire in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 13 (IANS) In a shocking incident, an official under NREGA sustained burn injuries after a village sarpanch set him ablaze in Telangana on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Sanvli village under Kubheer mandal in Nirmal district.

The technical assistant sustained about 50 per cent burn injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Bhainsa, the police said.