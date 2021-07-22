Saseendran phone call row: Muraleedharan slams Kerala CM for supporting state forest minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Wednesday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan Pinarayi for supporting state minister A K Saseendran, who is "caught mediating to suppress a molestation case."



In a series of Tweets, Muraleedharan said Pinarayi has bought disgrace to the position of Kerala Chief Minister.

"@VijayanPinarayi has once again brought disgrace to his position as @CMOKerala by supporting A.K.Saseendran, a Minister in his cabinet who is caught mediating to suppress a molestation case. @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @surendranbjp @BJP4Keralam," tweeted Union Minister.

He further said the Kerala government has become a hub for people who have no respect for public office.

"What a shame, @CPIMKerala Govt has become a hub for people who have no respect for public office. Be it KT Jaleel or this Minister, they are here for power and favouritism, least bothered about people & their welfare," he said in a tweet.

He further demanded to sack Kerala Forest Minister Saseendran immediately. "Continuing him in the position will be an insult to women and undermining their self-respect," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Benny Behanan in a letter to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan demands the removal of state forest minister AK Saseendran because of his alleged intervention in a sexual harassment complaint against a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

An alleged voice recording has been leaked in this connection in which the minister was heard contacting the victim's father.

Talking to reporters, the minister refuting all the allegations stated that he had called the father of the complainant without knowing about the harassment case.

"I had called him after knowing there was some issue in the party and was telling to NCP assembly constituency president to see the issue what it is. I didn't know that it was a woman's complaint," said Saseendran. (ANI)

