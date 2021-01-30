Sasikala to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala will be discharged on Sunday, the Bengaluru hospital where she is undergoing COVID-19 treatment said today.



"The team of doctors attending Sasikala has taken a decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow with the advice of home quarantine," informed Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) on Saturday.

Earlier today, the health bulletin issued by BMCRI said that Sasikala is asymptomatic.

"Sasikala Natarajan is asymptomatic. She's conscious and alert. Her vital parameters are stable & blood sugars under control. She is maintaining saturation without oxygen and is walking with support. She is being continuously monitored," the health bulletin said.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever and later she was admitted to BMCRI and tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on January 21.

Sasikala was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after she completed her four-year prison sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

The 63-year-old leader has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

