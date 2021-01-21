Sasikala's health is stable, says her nephew TTV Dhinakaran

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The health of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala, who was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital from Central Jail after she complained of fever, is stable, said her nephew TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday.

"I have reliable information that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," Dhinakaran told the news agency ANI.