New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The Congress president on Saturday appointed Satej Patil as the president of Kolhapur District Rural Congress Committee.

Patil has replaced Prakash Awade.

An official release read: "The Congress president has approved the appointment of Satej alias Bunty Patil, MLC, as the president of Kolhapur District Rural Congress Committee in place of Prakash Awade." (ANI)