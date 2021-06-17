Satisfied with meeting with Prime Minister, says Stalin

Interacting with reporters after the meeting, he said that he had discussed several developmental projects relating to Tamil Nadu for which Modi had assured the Central government's support. He said that the PM has said that he can talk to him anytime.

Chennai/New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday expressed satisfaction at the outcome of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

At the meeting, Stalin said that he had urged Modi to allot higher quantity of Covid-19 vaccine to Tamil Nadu, and also initiate action to start vaccine production at HLL Biotech's vaccine complex near Chennai, and also at the facility in Coonoor.

Urging Modi to release the pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues, he also requested to allow Tamil Nadu to increase the water storage level in Mullaiperiyar Dam to its full capacity of 152 feet, and reject permission for Mekedatu dam in Karnataka.

He also called for scrapping all entrance exams, including NEET.

The Chief Minister also sought Katchatheevu transferred to Sri Lanka be retrieved, Thirukkural be declared as a 'National Treasure', and construction of AIIMS in Madurai be hastened and building of another AIIMS in Coimbatore.

Stalin had also submitted a memorandum to Modi, requesting the three farm laws, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the New Education Policy be revoked, Tamil be announced as the official language in the Madras High Court, citizenship for be granted to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, and the Sethu Samudram Canal project be implemented.

He also sought implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state Assemblies, dropping the hydrocarbon schemes and neutrino projects, and repeal of Draft EIA Notification, 2020.

The launch of the Urban Wage Employment Scheme, speedy construction of road projects, resolution of policy issues regarding Chennai Metro Rail, special package for MSMEs, and sanction of mega textile parks and several other matters, was also sought

Stalin also said the government will gradually reduce the number of liquor shops in the state.

--IANS

vj/vd