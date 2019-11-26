Satisfied with SC's decision for floor test in Maha Assembly: Shiv Sena leader Kirtikar

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar on Tuesday said that he is satisfied with the Supreme Court's verdict on the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Kirtikar said, "This decision is satisfying, it is Constitution Day today. The way this government was made, it was just like a national emergency," he said while talking about the recently sworn-in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



"We wanted a floor test and appointment of pro-tem speaker. We are satisfied with the Supreme Court's decision," Kirtikar said.

"We will prove the majority. We want Uddhav Thackeray to be chief minister. Let us wait and see what he decides," he added.

A floor test will be held in the Maharashtra Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, the Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday.

The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

