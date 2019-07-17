'Satyameva Jayate', says EAM Jaishankar after Jadhav ruling

New Delhi: "Satyameva Jayate" (victory of truth), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Jaishankar also said that he has spoken to Jadhav's family.
Spoken to #Kulbhushan’s family. Applaud their courage.
The ICJ on Wednesday ruled in favour of India in the Jadhav case and asked Pakistan to continue the stay on his execution. It also directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav, who is incarcerated in a Pakistani prison.