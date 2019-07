'Satyameva Jayate', says EAM Jaishankar after Jadhav ruling

Spoken to #Kulbhushan’s family. Applaud their courage.



Satyameva Jayate https://t.co/iepXIdm7kI

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 17, 2019

The ICJ on Wednesday ruled in favour of India in the Jadhav case and asked Pakistan to continue the stay on his execution. It also directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav, who is incarcerated in a Pakistani prison.