Saudi Arabia approves law to protect personal data

Riyadh, Sep 15 (IANS) The Saudi Cabinet has approved the Personal Data Protection Law that aims to reinforce respect for individuals' privacy and contribute to the creation of a data-based digital economy.

The law will be implemented 180 days after its issuance, Xinhua news agency reported.

President of Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi said in a statement that the law would help accelerate the process of digital transformation and create an information-based society.