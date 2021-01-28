Saudi Arabia arrests corruption case suspects

According to the report by the Saudi Press Agency published on Wednesday, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority has cooperated with the Saudi Central Bank in investigating the case.

Riyadh, Jan 28 (IANS) Saudi Arabian authorities have arrested dozens of suspects over their involvement in a corruption case worth 11.59 billion riyals ($3.09 billion), a state media report said.

The case involves a number of bank employees receiving bribes from an organised gang for depositing cash from unknown sources then transferring them outside the Kingdom, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

The authority arrested five suspects while they were heading to a bank to deposit over 9.7 million Saudi riyals, seven businessmen, 12 bank employees, seven other individuals for their involvement in bribery, forgery and money laundering.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting against corruption in the last few years as part of the efforts to protect its economy.

