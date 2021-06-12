Saudi Arabia bars foreign pilgrims from Hajj due to COVID

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 12 (ANI): In a wake of entire world witnessing the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia once again barred foreigners to perform the Hajj, and set a limit of maximum of 60,000 pilgrims inside the Kingdom.



"Only 60,000 vaccinated residents and citizens living in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform this year's Haj pilgrimage due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," the Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced in a statement cited by Gulf News on Saturday.

The Hajj is one of Islam's five pillars. Every able-bodied Muslim who has affordability tries to visit it at least once in a lifetime.

"Against the backdrop of what the world is witnessing and due to the continuous developments of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the emergence of new mutations, Haj registration will be limited to residents and citizens from inside the Kingdom only," the ministry also Twitted.

"Muslims between the ages of 18-65 and are fully vaccinated, or those who received their first dose at least 14 days prior, those who are vaccinated and have recovered from a COVID-19 infection are allowed to register," the ministry added.

This is the second year in a row that Saudi Arabia limits the Haj pilgrimage to Muslims inside the Kingdom. However, only 10,000 Muslims were allowed to perform Hajj last year. (ANI)

