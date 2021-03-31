Saudi Arabia launches fundraising drive around the world

The campaign aims to support the center's ongoing humanitarian programs in sectors such as food, education, health and agriculture, the Arab News reported.

Riyadh, March 31 (IANS) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched a fundraising campaign to help people around the world without any discrimination.

Interested people can join hands with KSrelief in its 50-day campaign to help humanity through numerous channels such as the center's donation portal, ehsan platform, by sending text messages to 5565 or through KSrelief's donation points that will soon be launched across the Kingdom.

Through the center, Saudi Arabia is actively involved in several humanitarian projects around the world.

According to a recent KSrelief report, Yemen has received the most aid ($3.47 billion), followed by Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($202 million).

KSrelief has implemented 1,536 projects worth nearly $5 billion in 59 countries since its inception in May 2015.

The center has developed electronic models for recording humanitarian, development, and charity projects and contributions according to international documentation standards adopted by the OECD Development Assistance Committee, the UN Financial Tracking Service and the principles of the International Aid Transparency Initiative.

Since its establishment, the center has been working to provide various forms of humanitarian support to the Yemeni brothers, including shelter, food, healthcare and education, covering all its governorates.

KSrelief provides urgent treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis in their country, and those for whom treatment is not possible in Yemen are transferred to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the center said that 1,681 Yemenis received treatment for different ailments within a week at Al-Jadaa Health Center in the Hajjah governorate of Yemen.

The health center is one of the many centers around Yemen that are receiving full support from KSrelief. In Hodeidah, the center is carrying out a water and sanitation project.

From March 11 to 17, the project pumped 315,000 liters of drinking water and 315,000 liters of non-drinking water.

--IANS

int/rs