Saudi crown prince announces plan for Riyadh

Riyadh, Jan 29 (IANS) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud announced a strategy for capital Riyadh to be one of the largest city economies in the world, Al Arabiya TV reported.

As part of the strategy, Saudi Arabia plans to increase the residents of Riyadh from 7.5 million to 15-20 million in 2030, the crown prince said on the second day of the