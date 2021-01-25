Saudi Crown Prince unveils new 5-year economic strategy

Riyadh, Jan 25 (IANS) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled a new five-year economic strategy aimed at achieving the Kingdom's 'Vision 2030' goal to diversify the economy away from dependence on oil, the media reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the Crown Prince said the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will pump at least $40 billion a year into the local economy, double its assets to $1.07 trillion, contribute $320 billion to non-oil GDP and create 1.8 million jobs by 2025, Arab News reported.