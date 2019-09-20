Saudi drone attacks came as Aramco was preparing for IPO

Saudi Arabia plans to list as much as 5 per cent of Aramco by 2020 or 2021, which would make it the world's biggest IPO ever.<br> <br>To prepare for an initial public offering, Aramco replaced Khalid al-Falih as board chairman earlier this month with finance-minded Yasir al-Rumayyan, distancing the company from the energy ministry. Al-Rumayyan is a close adviser to the crown prince and heads the Public Investment Fund, the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The September 14 attacks were the biggest on Saudi oil infrastructure since Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in 1990, when the Iraqi military fired Scud missiles into the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia possesses around 18 per cent of the world's proven petroleum reserves and ranks as the largest exporter of petroleum. The oil and gas sector accounts for about 50 per cent of gross domestic product, and about 70 per cent of export earnings. Apart from petroleum, the Kingdom's other natural resources include natural gas, iron ore, gold, and copper.<br> <br>Saudi Arabia is a founder member of the OPEC.