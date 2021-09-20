Saudi Foreign Minister discuss situation in Afghanistan with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.



The meeting also allowed the exchange of perspectives on regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, said the Ministry of External Affairs release.

The meeting reviewed progress on various ongoing bilateral initiatives, including those taken under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership Council established between both countries. Prime Minister expressed India's keenness to see greater investment from Saudi Arabia, including in key sectors like energy, IT and defence manufacturing.

PM Modi also conveyed his special thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for looking after the welfare of the Indian diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

Prime Minister also conveyed his warm greetings and regards to His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

"Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives and the regional situation. Conveyed my regards to His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince," PM Modi said in a tweet.

This is the first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince Faisal bin Farhan is on a three-day visit to New Delhi.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday. They discussed all issues related to their bilateral relationship and regional and international issues of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and other regional issues. (ANI)