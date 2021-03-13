Saudi King appoints new senior officials

According to the decrees issued on Friday, the King dismissed Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten and appointed Issam bin Saad bin Saeed as the acting minister of Haj and Umrah, who also serves as the Minister of State and a cabinet member, Xinhua news agency reported citing the official media as saying.

Riyadh, March 13 (IANS) Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued decrees to appoint new officials, official media reported.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej was appointed as the head of the General Authority for Civil Aviation, replacing Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri.

The monarch also appointed a new president of the Supreme Administrative Court, deputy minister of human resources and social development, and assistant transportation minister.

